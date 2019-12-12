 
Trump tells Greta Thunberg to ‘chill’ and go to the cinema
Thursday, 12 December, 2019
    Trump tells Greta Thunberg to ‘chill’ and go to the cinema

    Thursday, 12 December 2019
    © Belga

    U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out at 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg for expressing anger at climate change, advising her to “chill” and go to the cinema.

    “It’s ridiculous,” the current occupant of the White House wrote in reaction to a tweet congratulating the young climate activist for being named “Person of the Year” by Time Magazine. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good, old-fashioned movie with a friend!”

    “Chill, Greta, chill,” added the Republican billionaire, who withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement soon after becoming president.

    Sixteen-year-old Thunberg has come to symbolise the fight against climate change worldwide, rallying millions to her cause. Time Magazine designated her its personality of the year in its latest edition.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

