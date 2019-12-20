World’s population tops 7.75 billion by yearend...

The world’s human population will be just over 7,754,847,000 by 1 January 2020, about 83 million more than on New Year’s Day 2019, according to figures published on Friday by the German Foundation for World Population (DSW).

On average, there are 156 more people on Earth every minute, including births and deaths. DSW forecasts that the world’s population will reach the eight-billion mark by 2023.

The Foundation also predicts that Africa’s population will double by 2050, going from 1.3 billion to 2.5 billion, largely because women on that continent bear an average of 4.4 children, double the global average of 2.4 children per woman.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times