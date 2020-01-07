 
Putin meets Assad during surprise visit to Syria
Tuesday, 07 January, 2020
    Tuesday, 07 January 2020
    Putin meets Assad during surprise visit to Syria

    Tuesday, 07 January 2020
    © Belga

    Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Syrian counterpart, Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday during a surprise visit to Damascus, his first since the start of the conflict in 2011, the Syrian presidency reported.

    Putin welcomed the “enormous” progress made by the war-torn country since 2011, the Kremlin’s spokesperson said.

    “During his conversation with Assad, Putin indicated that, today, it can be observed with certainty that huge progress has been made towards restoring the Syrian State and its territorial integrity,” Dmitri Peskov is quoted as saying by the Russian news agencies.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

