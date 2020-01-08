 
Trump announces new Iran sanctions
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 08 January, 2020
Latest News:
Trump announces new Iran sanctions...
Father’s touch equally important for baby’s development as...
Brussels Airport: record number of passengers in 2019...
Sarkozy corruption trial set for October...
Young boy found dead in plane’s landing gear...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 08 January 2020
    Trump announces new Iran sanctions
    Father’s touch equally important for baby’s development as mother’s, research shows
    Brussels Airport: record number of passengers in 2019
    Sarkozy corruption trial set for October
    Young boy found dead in plane’s landing gear upon arrival in Paris
    Hundreds of Belgians to be DNA-tested as police seek breakthrough in Killers of Brabant case
    Brussels university launches code of conduct to reinforce equality plan
    Belgium’s debt decreased by 5.3 billion euro in December
    Theo Francken will not have to explain controversial remarks about deporting criminals in Parliament
    Ukrainian airline cancels flights over Iranian airspace after plane crash leaves 176 dead
    More Belgian employees receive a company car
    Uber denies plans to branch out to Leuven and Namur
    Central banks running out of ammunition to fight crises, BoE Governor warns
    Free cards for Brussels transport network distributed ahead of ticket price hike
    Knokke mayor under investigation for conflict of interest in land sale
    Wallonia introduces free cervical cancer screenings
    Flemish hospitals post ‘very good’ results after round of surprise inspections
    Record number of drugs seizures in Belgium in 2019
    5 police officers on horseback sanctioned for refusing to step through horse urine
    Smoke from fires in Australia reaches Brazil
    View more

    Trump announces new Iran sanctions

    Wednesday, 08 January 2020
    © Belga

    US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced new sanctions against Iran, following Iranian strikes on bases hosting US soldiers in Iraq.

    The sanctions will be applied until Iran changes its attitude, Trump said in an address at the White House. However, he did not describe the sanctions

    “As long as I am president, Iran will not have any nuclear weapons,” Trump stressed. He called on the Iranian regime to give up its nuclear ambitions, and promised to ask NATO to become much more involved in the Middle East.

    Iran claimed responsibility for the missiles launched in retaliation for the US strike, which killed powerful general Qassem Soleimani, the architect of the Iranian strategy in the Middle East.

    During his address, Trump described Soleimani as a “terrorist.”. He also indicated that there had been no US. casualties.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job