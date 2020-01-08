Trump announces new Iran sanctions...

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced new sanctions against Iran, following Iranian strikes on bases hosting US soldiers in Iraq.

The sanctions will be applied until Iran changes its attitude, Trump said in an address at the White House. However, he did not describe the sanctions

“As long as I am president, Iran will not have any nuclear weapons,” Trump stressed. He called on the Iranian regime to give up its nuclear ambitions, and promised to ask NATO to become much more involved in the Middle East.

Iran claimed responsibility for the missiles launched in retaliation for the US strike, which killed powerful general Qassem Soleimani, the architect of the Iranian strategy in the Middle East.

During his address, Trump described Soleimani as a “terrorist.”. He also indicated that there had been no US. casualties.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times