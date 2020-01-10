 
Lowest influx of undocumented persons into EU since 2013
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 10 January, 2020
Latest News:
Lowest influx of undocumented persons into EU since...
N-VA wants to tighten law on receiving asylum...
More police out to catch drunk drivers this...
Federal coalition proposal expected on Monday: reports...
Belgian CEOs are younger, highly educated and stay...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 10 January 2020
    Lowest influx of undocumented persons into EU since 2013
    N-VA wants to tighten law on receiving asylum seekers after ‘too much abuse’
    More police out to catch drunk drivers this weekend
    Federal coalition proposal expected on Monday: reports
    Belgian CEOs are younger, highly educated and stay longer at the top – study
    Lufthansa provisionally suspends flights to Iran
    Major Belgian supermarket takes kangaroo meat off the shelves for environmental reasons
    Foreign service exams for French-speakers only this year, to restore numbers
    Google Maps refuses to blur aerial images of Belgian prisons
    Belgium ‘stands by Niger’ after attack on army post leaves 25 dead
    Federal ministries on lockdown after envelopes with white powder discovered
    Minors will have to provide fingerprints for new Belgian ID card
    Bus driver stabbed 10 times still finishes route
    Police discover 12 transmigrants stowed away in refrigerated truck in Flemish Brabant
    Sick leave among Flemish teachers hits new heights
    Disabled rescue cats flown in from Syria up for adoption in Belgium
    Mice continue to ‘plague’ Brussels courthouses
    Belgian trains over 90% more punctual since 3-year dip
    Record number of bank accounts opened by undercover police
    Infrabel introduces thermal cameras to deter trespassers on tracks
    View more

    Lowest influx of undocumented persons into EU since 2013

    Friday, 10 January 2020
    © Belga

    The number of undocumented persons entering European Union countries last year was the lowest since 2013, according to the European Commission.

    Based on data from the European Border and Coastguard Agency, Frontex, 139,000 migrants crossed the EU’s borders illegally in 2019. This was 6% less than in 2018 and a 92% drop compared to 2015, at the height of the migration crisis.

    The biggest contingent last year were Afghans, whose number almost tripled in one year. They represented roughly a quarter of all undocumented migrants, and most entered Europe through the Eastern Mediterranean.

    Generally, a marked increase in the influx of undocumented migrants through this area was observed last year, whereas the number of people trying to enter the EU through the Western and Southern Mediterranean has been on the decrease.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

     

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job