Kevin De Bruyne is the only Belgian on the UEFA Team of the Year

De Bruyne was the only Belgian player selected for the team. Credit: Wikipedia

Kevin De Bruyne is the only Belgian player in the UEFA Team of the Year 2019.

Eden Hazard and Jan Vertonghen had been among the 50 players nominated but were not picked by the roughly 2,000,000 fans of UEFA.com who took part in the voting over a period of six weeks. The Red Devils had had 10 of their players nominated.

Both Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard had made the UEFA Team of the Year two years ago, a feat Hazard repeated last year.

Current European champion Liverpool FC is the best-represented club in the 2019 European dream team, with five of its players selected: Alisson Becker, Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mané.

The eleven players that were picked to form the Team of the Year 2019 are: Alisson Becker (Brazil/Liverpool), Trent Alexander-Arnold (England/Liverpool), Andrew Robertson (England/Liverpool), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands/Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands/Ajax/Juventus) Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City), Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands/Ajax/FC Barcelona), Lionel Messi (Argentina/FC Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Juventus), Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern), Sadio Mané (Senegal/Liverpool).

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times