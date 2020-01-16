 
New car registrations increase in Europe for the sixth year running
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 16 January, 2020
Latest News:
Lobbying, leaking or spying in Brussels...
Economic growth expected to remain at 1.3% in...
Security fears saw nearly half of Europe use...
Unduly paid study allowance repayments abandoned by Government...
Suicides and suicide attempts rose in Brussels in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 16 January 2020
    Lobbying, leaking or spying in Brussels
    Economic growth expected to remain at 1.3% in 2020
    Security fears saw nearly half of Europe use the internet less during 2018
    Unduly paid study allowance repayments abandoned by Government
    Suicides and suicide attempts rose in Brussels in 2019
    New car registrations increase in Europe for the sixth year running
    Hillman Travel will reopen 18 Belgian Thomas Cook shops
    Over 500 deaths, mostly children, in Al-Hol camp in 2019
    Eight out of ten homeless people have no access to health care
    Brussels metro begins installing contactless payment terminals
    Flemish universities work to bring student French up to scratch
    75 year since Auschwitz liberation: 13 Belgian schools visit concentration camp
    Naming new transport stations after women is ‘excellent idea,’ says Brussels minister
    Six suspects in Brussels forced prostitution case detained for a month before trial
    Belgian arrested in Peru for hiding 20 live exotic birds in his luggage
    Netflix hikes prices in Belgium: here’s what’s next
    Rare beaked whale washes ashore in Ostend
    Questions persist over new Anderlecht executives
    Nearly 30% of Belgians want future vehicle to be a hybrid
    Flemish priest (83) found murdered in his home in South Africa
    View more

    New car registrations increase in Europe for the sixth year running

    Thursday, 16 January 2020
    In Belgium, growth was limited to 0.1%, with 550,003 registrations in 2019 as against 549,632 the year before. Credit: © Belga

    The European car market increased by 1.2% in 2019, mainly as a result of a surge in new vehicle registrations at the end of the year, according to data released on Thursday by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA).

    A new record was set in December, with a 21.7% increase in new registrations compared to the corresponding month of the previous year. However, the base of comparison was relatively low, since the market had shrunk by 8.4% in December 2018.

    A total of 15.34 million new private vehicles were registered throughout the European Union in 2019, up from 15.16 million in 2018. This was the sixth consecutive yearly increase.

    The year 2019 had begun rather shakily due to the introduction in September 2018 of the WLTP lab test, which measures fuel consumption in passenger cars as well as CO2 and other pollutant emissions, ACEA recalled. However, this was offset by the four consecutive months of growth at the end of the year, particularly in December, which boosted the performances of the European market.

    Where the five biggest national markets are concerned, new car registrations went up in Germany (+5%), France (+1.9%) and, to a lesser extent, Italy (+0.3%). On the other hand, the market shrank in Spain (-4.8%) and Britain (-2.4%).

    In Belgium, growth was limited to 0.1%, with 550,003 registrations in 2019 as against 549,632 the year before.

    Among the manufacturers, the Volkswagen group remained the EU leader with 3.73 million new registrations (+3.1%) in 2019, ahead of PSA (-1.1%), Renault (+1.1%), Hyundai (+2.8%) and BMW (+1.7%).

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job