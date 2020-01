The C&A chain of clothing stores announced on Friday that it will close 13 of its 450 outlets in Germany.

The stores concerned are located in various parts of the country.

C&A had already announced early this week that it would be closing 160 stores in France.

The closures stem from a need to adapt to a sector that is constantly changing.

Founded in 1841 in the Netherlands, the chain is present throughout the world, but especially in Europe.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times