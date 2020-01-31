 
Nicola Sturgeon promises to push for a 2020 Scottish referendum
Friday, 31 January, 2020
    Friday, 31 January 2020
    Nicola Sturgeon promises to push for a 2020 Scottish referendum

    Friday, 31 January 2020
    © Belga

    Supporters of independence for Scotland, most of whom are opposed to Brexit, are gaining ground, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday, promising to do everything possible to hold a new vote on the issue despite London’s intransigence.

    In a speech delivered on the day the UK leaves the EU, Sturgeon said this was a time “of real and profound sadness (…) tinged with anger” for many in Scotland.

    In the June 2016 Brexit referendum, 62% of Scots voted against withdrawal from the EU, contrary to the results at the national level, which saw 52% of British voters approving Brexit.

    Britain’s exit from the Union has relaunched the age-old debate on Scotland’s independence, rejected by 55% of voters in a 2014 referendum on the issue. Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson is opposed to a new vote and in mid-January, he formally rejected a request for a referendum.

    Nicola Sturgeon said she would do everything possible to obtain a referendum this year, accusing the Conservatives in London of “provoking Scotland.” She indicated that she did not rule out going to the courts to test her government’s right to organise a consultative vote on Scottish independence.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

