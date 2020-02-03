 
European Commission wants “very ambitious” partnership with London
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 03 February, 2020
Latest News:
European Commission wants “very ambitious” partnership with London...
STIB seeks over 900 new employees in 2020...
Thirteen men named as main suspects of Brussels...
Flemish television needs more diversity, says Youth Council...
90-year-old man survives night in Antwerp canal...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 03 February 2020
    European Commission wants “very ambitious” partnership with London
    STIB seeks over 900 new employees in 2020
    Thirteen men named as main suspects of Brussels attacks
    Flemish television needs more diversity, says Youth Council
    90-year-old man survives night in Antwerp canal
    Price of oil falls following coronavirus impact
    Nearly a hundred fined in first weekend of alcohol ban in downtown Brussels
    New Belgian elections are ‘inevitable’ if no government is formed by May, says Bart De Wever
    Flemish ‘killer couple’ arrested in Romania after 14 years on the run
    Belgium to promote EU-UN cooperation as it takes up Security Council presidency
    Ryanair reports ‘healthy’ profits, ending 2019 as largest European airline
    ‘No evidence’ that Dettol can kill Coronavirus, company says
    Air Belgium starts direct flights to the Caribbean islands
    Police arrest fifty supporters following fight between rival Belgian football fans
    Volcano erupts in Japanese island
    Is 5G dangerous to human health?
    Belgium’s teen climate leaders to intern in EU Parliament
    Belgians evacuated from China amid coronavirus outbreak arrived in Brussels
    Police shoot woman after stabbing attack in Ghent
    Cigarettes, alcohol and gambling: changes from 1 February
    View more

    European Commission wants “very ambitious” partnership with London

    Monday, 03 February 2020
    © Belga

    The European Commission on Monday issued a recommendation to the European Council to open negotiations on a new partnership with the United Kingdom, the Commission announced in a press release.

    The aim is to work out a “very ambitious partnership” for EU-UK post-Brexit relations, according to the Commission’s Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier.

    “We remain lucid,” Barnier said, since the most ambitious partnership was the one “we had, because we were members of the same union.”

    The proposed mandate for the negotiators covers three main areas: economic partnership, security and governance. It will be presented to the 27 member States and to the European Parliament so that it can be validated by the Council on 25 February. “We shall then be ready to begin the negotiations,” Barnier explained.

    The chief negotiator said there would be two conditions to “this exceptional offer”: rules that also guarantee long-term equitable treatment on social, environmental and climate matters as well as state aid, and a fishing agreement that guarantees mutual access to each other’s markets and waters, with stable quotas.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job