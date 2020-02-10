Ten men own more wealth than world’s 85 poorest countries

The 10 richest people on earth have a combined income of 858.1 billion dollars, more than the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the 85 poorest countries in the world, the financial information site Learn Bonds reported on Monday.

According to the IMF, the 85 countries have a combined GDP of 813.5 billion dollars, 44.6 billion less than the 10 billionaires, who, together, also own more than some wealthy nations like Belgium, Switzerland, Austria and Norway.

The world’s wealthiest person is Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, with a fortune of 125.3 billion dollars, followed by Bill Gates (Microsoft, 112.6 billion) Bernard Arnault and family (LVMH, 108 billion), Warren Buffet (Berkshire Hathaway, 90.4 billion) and Amancio Ortega (Zara, 78.1 billion).

Bezos’s fortune exceeds Morocco’s 119-billion-dollar GDP, while Bill Gates and Bernard Arnaud both own more than Ecuador’s GDP (107 billion).

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times