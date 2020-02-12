 
Geopolitics aside, people still want champagne
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 12 February, 2020
Latest News:
Geopolitics aside, people still want champagne...
Why the Brussels metro escalators break down (and...
Brussels has the highest number of singles in...
Flanders loves e-bikes, but Belgium doesn’t...
Brussels mulls a single police zone...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 12 February 2020
    Geopolitics aside, people still want champagne
    Why the Brussels metro escalators break down (and stay broken)
    Brussels has the highest number of singles in Belgium
    Flanders loves e-bikes, but Belgium doesn’t
    Brussels mulls a single police zone
    Belgium’s photo of the year announced 
    Bpost activates ‘security measures’ after Dutch mail explosions
    Pope Francis rejects proposal to allow married priests
    Belgian joint venture to build world’s most powerful solar installation
    Letter bombs explode in two Dutch companies on Wednesday morning
    Flemish Netflix: ‘an important milestone in the Flemish media landscape’
    Thieves tap millions of litres of kerosene from Nato pipeline
    Failed police recruits can still become officers due to new system
    Antwerp shipping company Euronav buys three new tankers
    Coronavirus: death toll reaches 1,110 in China
    Rage Against the Machine skips Belgium on European tour
    Zero-waste bio food kiosk opens in Brussels pedestrian zone
    MPs discuss plan to allow tax relief for companies that buy artworks
    Brussels students teargassed after ‘jenever party’ gets out of hand
    Teenagers on mopeds highest risk group in traffic to and from school
    View more

    Geopolitics aside, people still want champagne

    Wednesday, 12 February 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    The volume of champagne sold last year decreased by 1.6%, ending the year at 297.5 million bottles, but the sector’s annual turnover went up by 2% to €5 billion, the Champagne Committee announced on Wednesday.

    Exports outstripped domestic consumption for the second year running, amounting to 155.5 million bottles, 52.5% of the total, according to the committee, which is the former Comité interprofessionnel des vins de Champagne. The French market accounted for 141.5 million bottles, a 4% drop compared to 2018.

    Sales to the European Union went up by 1%, while exports to the rest of the world registered slower growth (+0.7%).

    In a context marked by heavy uncertainty on the primary export markets and a worrying macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, these results show the remarkable resilience of the champagne market, commented Jean-Marie Barillère, co-president of the Champagne Committee, representing the Champagne Houses, and Maxime Toubart, president of the Champagne Vintners Association.

    The Champagne Committee is the trade association that represents the interests of both the Champagne Houses and the winegrowers.

    The Champagne Houses continued to dominate the market in 2019, selling about 215 million bottles, but the winegrowers – individual vintners and cooperatives – have been gaining ground.

    Winegrower champagne sales climbed by about 18% on the main export markets – the Americas and Asia – amounting to 3.4 million bottles. The cooperatives saw their sales increase by close to 7%, ending the year on 5 million bottles.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job