 
Quarantined Belgians expected to be allowed to leave Teneriffe on Thursday
Wednesday, 04 March, 2020
    Quarantined Belgians expected to be allowed to leave Teneriffe on Thursday

    Wednesday, 04 March 2020
    © Belga

    Belgians quarantined at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel in Teneriffe, Spain, are expected to be authorized to leave on Thursday by the competent Spanish authorities, TUI announced on Wednesday.

    The tour operator said in a press release that its team in Teneriffe was in close contact with the Belgians to organise their return home. It said it would not give any further information for the moment so as to protect the passengers’ privacy.

    The quarantined passengers will not have to pay any additional costs for the return trip or days spent in quarantine at the hotel. TUI said it would take care of these costs in agreement with the hotel.

    Moreover, the Belgian vacationers will be reimbursed for the days spent in quarantine, based on the price of their vacation package.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

