 
Coronavirus : Epidemic is practically contained in China, Xi Jingping says
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020
    Tuesday, 10 March 2020
    Chinese President Xi Jingping said during a surprise visit on Tuesday to Wuhan, that the novel Coronavirus epidemic was practically contained at its epicentre, according to Chinese state media.

    Xinhua news agency quoted Mr. Xi as saying that the first results were obtained by stabilizing the situation and reversing the trend in Wuhan and Hubei, the surrounding province, where 56 million people have been under quarantine since late January.

    Xi Jingping’s visit came on the heels of the announcement, earlier Tuesday, of encouraging statistics by the Health Ministry, which reported that there had been only 19 new infections over the past 24 hours. This was a spectacular reduction on the hundreds of new cases announced daily in February and an indication that drastic confinement measures have been bearing fruit.

    Xi Jinping, wearing a turquoise face mask, arrived in Wuhan on Tuesday morning and headed immediately for Huoshenshan Hospital, built in 10 days by an army of workers, CCTV reported. He then spoke via video link to patients and staff of the facility, according to the CCTV footage.

    The Chinese leader also went to a residential neighbourhood to speak with its quarantined residents and officials tasked with enforcing the preventive measures.

    Covid-19 first appeared in Wuhan in December last before spreading to the rest of China and abroad.
    Over 110,000 persons have been infected worldwide, and about 4,000 have died, the vast majority in China.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

