 
Coronavirus: boating prohibited on the Belgian coast
Tuesday, 17 March, 2020
    Coronavirus: boating prohibited on the Belgian coast

    Tuesday, 17 March 2020
    Credit: Creative commons

    The spread of the new coronavirus has had consequences for water sports on the Belgian coast where several activities are now banned, confirmed the FPS mobility.

    It is no longer possible to enjoy sailing at sea, whether privately or commercially, individually or in groups. The ban applies to the Belgian territorial waters of the North Sea.

    The practice of so-called “surfing” sports, such as kite surfing or paddleboarding, is also prohibited, both individually and in groups.

    The Brussels Times

