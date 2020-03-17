Coronavirus: boating prohibited on the Belgian coast...

The spread of the new coronavirus has had consequences for water sports on the Belgian coast where several activities are now banned, confirmed the FPS mobility.

It is no longer possible to enjoy sailing at sea, whether privately or commercially, individually or in groups. The ban applies to the Belgian territorial waters of the North Sea.

The practice of so-called “surfing” sports, such as kite surfing or paddleboarding, is also prohibited, both individually and in groups.

