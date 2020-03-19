 
Coronavirus: Belgium applauds its paramedics
Thursday, 19 March, 2020
    Across the country, Belgians took to their balconies and windows on Wednesday evening as they applauded the frontline caregivers in the fight against Covid-19. 

    This initiative –  already underway in other European countries, such as France or the Netherlands – was the response to a call circulating on social networks and massively shared under #bravopourlessoins.

    The event is to be held daily at 8:00 PM at windows, skylights, or balconies throughout the country. In Belgium, the first applause and shouts of support were heard for five minutes on Wednesday, in the capital and elsewhere in the country.

    According to Belgian Red Cross Spokesperson Nancy Ferroni, paramedics have reported numerous applauses, thumbs up and signs of encouragement from people met on their way.

    “These actions particularly move our health staff. On Tuesday evening, a restaurant served dishes to Red Cross on-call ambulance drivers,” she explained. The Red Cross has 17 pre-sorting centres in Wallonia and one in Brussels, in Saint-Luc. 

    Brussels’s Saint-Pierre Hospital’s spokesperson added that they benefit from great support from the population: persons offering to sew masks; restaurants offering meals; artists contributing drawings to decorate care units; scouts contributing tents for emergencies, etc.

    Did you record a video of the #bravopourlessoins applause happening in your commune, region or city? Let us know on Twitter by tagging @BrusselsTimes in your tweet. 

