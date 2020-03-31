Tomorrowland holds live stream festival

A live stream festival by Belgian electronic music festival Tomorrowland is going on on Tuesday afternoon, boasting names from the festival’s previous lineups, straight from their own homes.

“With the postponement of so many events and the need for social distancing, we know the People of Tomorrow are looking to connect through the power of music more than ever,” explained Belgian DJ Dimitri Vegas. “I am very happy to join Tomorrowland in order to give people across the world a magical experience at home, interacting and supporting each other as one large global community.”

The live stream sets – which started at 3:00 PM on Tuesday with Lost Frequencies – also feature Afrojack (4:00PM) , Dimitri Vegas (5:00PM – without partner Like Mike), and ends with Vintage Culture ad 6:00 PM.

Watch the live stream below:

During the DJ sets, viewers can ask questions via social media channels. The best questions will make it to the broadcast. Fans can also use Zoom to show how they are watching, and potentially be featured on the live stream.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times