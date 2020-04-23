Coronavirus: Rock Werchter offers vouchers, not refunds...

Anyone who had purchased a ticket for Rock Werchter, Werchter Boutique or TW Classic, will receive a credit voucher worth the full amount that they paid. Credit: Belga

People who already purchased a ticket for the Rock Werchter festival this summer before it was cancelled because of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) will not get their money back, but will receive a voucher for 2021 or 2022.

“Exceptionally and under strict conditions, a credit can be granted instead of a refund. A measure that protects the consumer but also limits the impact of the current crisis on the organisers,” a statement on the festival’s website said. The festival explicitly states that this arrangement has been discussed with the Federal Minister for Economy and Consumer Affairs, Nathalie Muylle.

In practice, this means that anyone who had purchased a ticket for Rock Werchter, Werchter Boutique or TW Classic, will receive a credit voucher worth the full amount that they paid, including expenses for drink vouchers, for example.

From 15 September, the credit will be made available on ticketmaster.be, and can be used for festivals organised int he Festivalpark in Werchter in 2021 and 2022.

On top of that, the owner will also have access to an exclusive presale for Rock Werchter 2021, so they can “secure a ticket for the next edition before the start of the official ticket sale.”

“Under normal circumstances, you are entitled to a full refund,” states the saveyourticket.be website, on which answers to questions about tickets for events related to the coronavirus crisis are answered. “However, this measure was created to protect the sector,” it added.

Getting your money back is not an option, unless you can prove that you are unable to attend the festival in 2021 or 2022, for a valid reason, the website states, in which case you can request a refund via Ticketmaster from 15 September.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times