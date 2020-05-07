Dunkin’ Donuts first Belgian store location confirmed

The doughnut and coffee chain currently has 22 branches in the Netherlands. Credit: wikipedia

The popular American doughnut chain Dunkin’ Donuts will be opening in Belgium, the company confirmed on Thursday.

The store – a first of 15 planned branches – will open near Antwerp station, and is a first step for the company which has big expectations for Belgium.

“As one of the countries with the highest coffee consumption per person, Belgium offers a strong growth opportunity for Dunkin’ as our extensive range of coffee, including latte, cappuccino, macchiato and espresso,” explained Caner Gursoy, President Dunkin ‘Brands International.

The shop will open on de Keyserlei 49, one of the main roads from the train station to the shopping area. The date of the opening, however, is yet to be announced.

Worldwide, the company has more than 12,200 locations in 45 countries, including 240 in Europe. Until now, the closes place to get one was one of the 22 branches in the Netherlands.

This news confirms years of speculation and rumour that the chain was eventually going to conquer the Belgian market. Most recently, franchise partner Roberto Fava has announced that the company aimed to “have forty or fifty stores in the Netherlands and twenty or so in Belgium. After that we’re pretty much where we want to be.”

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times