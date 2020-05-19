 
Mosques remain closed during end of Ramadan feast
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 19 May, 2020
Latest News:
Mosques remain closed during end of Ramadan feast...
European health experts underestimated coronavirus in February...
Coastal city sets up beach reservation system...
EU and Russia support WHO after Trump threats...
Coronavirus baby boom: Indonesia expects 420,000 more babies...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 19 May 2020
    Mosques remain closed during end of Ramadan feast
    European health experts underestimated coronavirus in February
    Coastal city sets up beach reservation system
    EU and Russia support WHO after Trump threats
    Coronavirus baby boom: Indonesia expects 420,000 more babies
    STIB bus driver tests positive for coronavirus
    Europe-wide protests against Shell as shareholders meet
    Over half of coronavirus patients say they caught virus at work: survey
    Flemish school gives children hoops for social distance
    €114 million worth of cannabis seized from Brussels food market
    Lockdown: poison centre records 15% increase in calls
    Belgian post adapts services for upcoming Ascension weekend
    EasyJet hackers steal data from 9 million customers
    Coronavirus: Belgium brought home over 9,000 people since onset
    Coronavirus: Russia nears 300,000 confirmed cases
    Elephant dies at Zoo Planckendael
    Belgium in Brief: Connection Problems
    Three football teams to host European Solidarity Cup
    Contacts of infected people should also be tested, says virologist
    Qantas Airways will fly without social distancing
    View more

    Mosques remain closed during end of Ramadan feast

    Tuesday, 19 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Mosques in Belgium will remain closed during the Festival of Breaking the Fast at the end of the Ramadan, the Muslim Executive of Belgium announced.

    The Festival, also known as Eid al-Fitr, is a religious holiday that marks the end of the month-long fasting of Ramadan that is celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

    After the new coronavirus (Covid-19) saw the Muslim Executive announcing measures for Ramadan under lockdown and mosques remaining closed, as well as a ban on meetings with groups of friends or family.

    “Unfortunately, it is clear that the mosques cannot open their doors to the public during the feast of Eid Al-Fitr, which will take place on 23 and 24 May,” the Executive stated in a press release.

    “Additionally, gatherings of people in all other places remain forbidden at this time. Therefore, the Eid-prayer can only be performed at home, in a very limited circle. That means only the members of the family, living under the same roof,” the Executive said.

    Related News:

     

    “Similarly, only the people living under the same roof can participate in the celebration, possibly with the four regular other people who, according to the National Security Council, each family has been able to receive under certain conditions since 10 May,” it added.

    The Muslim Executive has been meeting with the other religious institutions for several weeks, to be able to present a joint proposal to the authorities.

    They have proposed 29 May or 5 June as a potential date for the reopening and the resumption of activities, under the conditions of 10 m² of floor space per person and limiting the number of people to maximum 100, but the final decision will be taken by the National Security Council.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job