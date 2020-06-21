Kurt Cobain guitar sold for record 5 million euros

A guitar that belonged to the late Kurt Cobain, a former member of the Nirvana rock band, was sold for 6.01 million dollars (5.36 million euros) at a public auction on Saturday in Beverley Hills.

According to Julien’s Auctions, which organised the sale, this is the highest price ever paid for a guitar at an auction.

The semi-accoustic guitar, made in 1959, is a rare model, a D-18E, only 302 of which were made by the U.S. manufacturer Martin. It conformed to the rules of the ‘Unplugged’ programme run by U.S. channel MTV, which wanted invited artistes to use only accoustic or semi-accoustic instruments.

The Unplugged concert, recorded in New York on 18 November 1993, was the high point of the career of Nirvana, the rock band that made the greatest mark on the 1990s music scene, with an entire musical movement, the grunge, coalescing around it.

Just six months later, on 5 April 1994, Cobain, who was depressive and heroin-dependent, committed suicide.

Before the start of the auction, experts had estimated the guitar’s value at somewhere between 1 and 2 million dollars.

The previous record price for a guitar was 3.95 million dollars, paid for Black Strat Fender Stratocaster that had belonged to Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour.

The Brussels Times