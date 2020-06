Belgian Princess Elisabeth has been named among the world’s most stylish princesses by the British edition of the Vogue fashion magazine.

The 18-year-old Belgian crown princess’s clothing style is comparable to that of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, according to Vogue.

“She regularly wears feminine designs from Belgian designers, as well as belted dress-coats for formal events, with subtle jewellery and matching accessories to off-set her looks,” the magazine said.

This is not the first time that international media have put the spotlight on the Belgian heir to the throne.

Last month, The Daily Mail praised her outfits and also pointed out similarities with Kate Middleton. “They both favour a simple, chic, yet feminine style,” the tabloid wrote, adding that they are “formal, but not stuffy.”

Recently, a picture of the princess out jogging saw a surge in orders for the clothing company that made the leggings she was wearing, with the company even struggling to keep up.

Other princesses that made Vogue’s list were Princess Leonor of Spain, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Princess Iman Bint Abdullah of Jordan and Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands.

