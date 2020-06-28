 
The Rolling Stones threaten to sue Trump for using their music
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 28 June, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: 500 doctors call for respect for safety...
Sanofi, GSK, AstraZeneca, Moderna: The race towards a...
EU postpones decision on border reopening...
Police arrest 60 Extinction Rebellion protesters in Brussels...
The Rolling Stones threaten to sue Trump for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 28 June 2020
    Coronavirus: 500 doctors call for respect for safety measures
    Sanofi, GSK, AstraZeneca, Moderna: The race towards a covid-19 vaccine
    EU postpones decision on border reopening
    Police arrest 60 Extinction Rebellion protesters in Brussels
    The Rolling Stones threaten to sue Trump for using their music
    WHO highlights need for smarter use of covid-19 surveillance data
    EU to bar Americans from entering Europe
    CERN to install a larger particle accelerator, at a cost of 21 billion euros
    Coronavirus : British scientists want to run experiment on entire town
    Monks of Westvleteren sign up 80,000 customers in one year
    Amnesty denounces racial discrimination by police during lockdowns in Europe
    UK will have to “assume the consequences” of weaker ties with Europe, Angela Merkel warns
    Holidaymakers will get off to a slow start this year
    Coronavirus: Dutch teenagers no longer have to social distance
    Significant risk of phlebitis in intubated covid-19 patients, new study finds
    Belgium averages 92 infections per day, slight increase over the last week
    Wall Street worried by new coronavirus surge
    Jürgen Klopp: ‘Guardiola is in my opinion the best coach’
    Coronavirus: Between 5% and 8% of Americans infected
    Scotland’s whisky exporters worried by prospect of additional U.S. customs duties
    View more

    The Rolling Stones threaten to sue Trump for using their music

    Sunday, 28 June 2020
    © Belga

    The Rolling Stones threaten to sue Donald Trump if the U.S. President continues to use their music during his election campaign, the Rolling Stone magazine reports.

    Trump used the song “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” last week during his campaign rally in Tulsa.

    The English rock band have often already expressed their disapproval of the American President’s use of their music, but to no avail.

    After four years of failure, the Rolling Stones have decided to put the pressure on and are now studying the possibility of bringing a legal action with the help of the American copyright association.

    The Brussels Times