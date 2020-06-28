The Rolling Stones threaten to sue Trump for using their music

The Rolling Stones threaten to sue Donald Trump if the U.S. President continues to use their music during his election campaign, the Rolling Stone magazine reports.

Trump used the song “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” last week during his campaign rally in Tulsa.

The English rock band have often already expressed their disapproval of the American President’s use of their music, but to no avail.

After four years of failure, the Rolling Stones have decided to put the pressure on and are now studying the possibility of bringing a legal action with the help of the American copyright association.

The Brussels Times