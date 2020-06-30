 
Cirque du Soleil on brink of bankruptcy, fires nearly 3,500 employees
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020
Latest News:
Cirque du Soleil on brink of bankruptcy, fires...
Germany takes over EU presidency with focus on...
Coronavirus: Belgium averages 82 infections, 5 deaths per...
Belgian king expresses ‘deepest regrets’ for colonial cruelties...
National rail tries to avoid crowding at the...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 30 June 2020
    Cirque du Soleil on brink of bankruptcy, fires nearly 3,500 employees
    Germany takes over EU presidency with focus on Europe’s recovery
    Coronavirus: Belgium averages 82 infections, 5 deaths per day
    Belgian king expresses ‘deepest regrets’ for colonial cruelties in Congo
    National rail tries to avoid crowding at the coast after legal threats
    Fake taxi driver who raped students sentenced to 12 years
    Four million people caught speeding in Belgium in 2019
    Drinking in Brussels’ pedestrian zone remains banned until February
    George Floyd’s portrait lights up the U.S. Embassy in Brussels
    Belgium named world’s 4th largest producer of offshore wind energy
    Coronavirus pandemic is far from over, warns WHO
    Brussels’ AB will resume concerts from September
    Brussels Airlines postpones long-distance flights to August
    Chinese army begins trials of coronavirus vaccine among its ranks
    Boris Johnson challenged to do 50 pushups by political rival
    Former state virologist: use of face masks is ‘absolute necessity’
    Belgian rail accused of ‘deliberately’ exporting coronavirus to the coast
    Coronavirus will create a new Brussels: Here’s what it will look like
    What travellers going to Greece have to do from 1 July
    Walloon education minister details coronavirus plan for higher education
    View more

    Cirque du Soleil on brink of bankruptcy, fires nearly 3,500 employees

    Tuesday, 30 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Canadian circus group Cirque du Soleil has applied for protection from its creditors, it announced on Monday.

    The company is in bad shape because of the coronavirus crisis.

    “For the past 36 years, Cirque du Soleil has been a highly successful and profitable organisation,” said Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group President and CEO Daniel Lamarre. “However, with zero revenues since the forced closure of all of our shows due to Covid-19, management had to act decisively to protect the Company’s future,” he added.

    Related Articles

     

    Furthermore, “Cirque du Soleil announced critical steps related to employees, including the termination of employment of approximately 3,480 employees previously furloughed in March following the halt in revenue caused by the government-mandated shutdowns in response to the Covid-19 pandemic,” they announced.

    The circus group, which counts nearly 5,000 employees, sees this as “a necessary part of its restructuring and eventual plans to restart operations.”

    By applying for protection from creditors, Cirque du Soleil hopes to be able to reschedule its debts and avoid bankruptcy.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times