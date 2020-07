Belgium exported the second-most chocolate and chocolate bars of the EU member states in 2019, according to figures shared by Eurostat on 7 July, World Chocolate Day.

Last year, EU member states exported a total of 2.2 million tonnes of chocolate and chocolate bars, of which 66% went to other EU member states.

With 300,000 tonnes (14% of all EU chocolate exports), Belgium only exported less chocolate than Germany, which was responsible for 640,000 tonnes (30%).

2.2 million tonnes of chocolate and chocolate bars were exported by the EU Member States in 2019 🍫 #WorldChocolateDay The top chocolate and chocolate bar exporters were:

🇩🇪 Germany (30% of EU’s exports)

🇧🇪 Belgium (14%)

🇳🇱 Netherlands (13%)

👉 Read more: https://t.co/yCgUz4htsF pic.twitter.com/hdQV5oWH3G — EU_Eurostat (@EU_Eurostat) July 7, 2020



The Netherlands came in third with 290,000 tonnes (13%), followed by Poland with 230,000 tonnes (10%) and Italy with 180,000 (8%).

Together, these five countries are responsible for three-quarters of all chocolate and chocolate bars exported by the EU.

In turn, 220,000 tonnes of chocolate and chocolate bars were imported by the EU member states from non-EU countries. Of the total, 100,000 tonnes came from the United Kingdom, and 70,000 from Switzerland.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times