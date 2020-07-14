Queen Elizabeth II introduces Buckingham Palace gin...

Queen Elizabeth II is introducing her own gin based on ingredients from her garden, the Royal Collection Trust announced on Monday.

“The spirit is infused with citrus and herbal notes derived from 12 botanicals, several of which are from Buckingham Palace garden, including lemon verbena, hawthorn berries, bay leaves and mulberry leaves,” the Royal Collection Trust said in a press release.

The bottle is sold through the Royal Collection Trust’s website and costs £40 (approximately €44). For the time being, the drink will only be shipped within the UK, but is also reported to be available at Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh when they reopen their doors to visitors on 23 July.

Related Articles

“All profits from sales of the gin go to The Royal Collection Trust, a registered charity, and help fund the care and conservation of the Royal Collection, and the promotion of access and enjoyment of the Collection through exhibitions, publications, loans and educational programmes,” the trust said.

Due to the corona crisis, the Queen’s palaces and castles these last few months remained closed to the general public. Buckingham Palace alone normally attracts around 15 million tourists every year. Hundreds of jobs within the Royal household are reportedly on the line as a result of the crisis.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times