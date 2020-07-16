 
Black Lives Matter: statue of protester in Bristol removed after a day
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 16 July, 2020
Latest News:
Black Lives Matter: statue of protester in Bristol...
EU more prepared for future outbreaks but coordination...
Maggie De Block seen wearing Maggie De Block...
Coronavirus: Crisis cost Heineken €850 million...
Belgian coast fights droughts by trying to turn...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 16 July 2020
    Black Lives Matter: statue of protester in Bristol removed after a day
    EU more prepared for future outbreaks but coordination still key
    Maggie De Block seen wearing Maggie De Block face mask
    Coronavirus: Crisis cost Heineken €850 million
    Belgian coast fights droughts by trying to turn sea water into drinking water
    Experts call for localised measures if a second coronavirus wave hits Belgium
    Australia: human remains found ‘highly unlikely’ to be missing Belgian tourist
    Belgium’s new coronavirus infections reach triple figures again
    Portugal challenges its orange travel zone status
    Orange travel zones ‘absolutely must exist’, says Belgian PM
    Belgians desert public transport en masse
    Malta and Norway become ‘green zones’ for Belgians
    Brussels police spread images of 12 looters after BLM protest
    ‘No big difference’: Belgium delays decision on further relaxations
    SNCB introduces restrictions for free bicycles on trains
    New lockdown would not involve entire country, Belgium’s Interior Minister says
    Sweden no longer a ‘red travel zone’ for Belgians
    National Security Council: Belgium will not further relax measures today
    Belgium postpones decision on bringing back public to sports events
    EU calls for increased flu vaccination ahead of second coronavirus wave
    View more
    Share article:

    Black Lives Matter: statue of protester in Bristol removed after a day

    Thursday, 16 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The statue of a Black Lives Matter protester, which replaced a slave trader’s statue in Bristol, was removed at dawn on Thursday about 24 hours after it was installed, according to the city council.

    The large black steel piece depicts Jen Reid, a protester who was photographed with her fist raised on the empty pedestal of the former statue of Edward Colston, a late 17th-century slave trader.

    Entitled “A Surge of Power,” the sculpture by Marc Quinn had been installed on that very pedestal, without the knowledge of Bristol City Council.

    “This morning we removed the sculpture,” a Bristol City Council spokeswomen said, adding that “it will be held at our museum for the artist to collect or donate to our collection.”

    Related Articles

     

    “This is not about taking down a statue of Jen, who is a very impressive woman,” said Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees. “This is about taking down a statue of a London-based artist who came and put it up without permission.”

    Colston’s sculpture had been unbolted and thrown into the river in early June during demonstrations by the Black Lives Matter movement following the death in late May of George Floyd, a black American killed by a policeman.

    The protests had been accompanied by a series of statues of public figures being defaced on the grounds of their involvement in the slave trade or racist statements.

    Edward Colston got rich in the slave trade. He is said to have sold 100,000 West African slaves in the Caribbean and the Americas between 1672 and 1689, before using his fortune to finance the development of Bristol, which long earned him a reputation as a philanthropist.

    The Brussels Times