   
Belgian DJ live streams set from roof of Brussels’ Royal Palace
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 21 July, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian DJ live streams set from roof of...
Belgium in Brief: A 21 July Like No...
National Day: What’s open in Belgium?...
European Central Bank President welcomes the agreement reached...
European Council: ‘We did it!’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 21 July 2020
    Belgian DJ live streams set from roof of Brussels’ Royal Palace
    Belgium in Brief: A 21 July Like No Other
    National Day: What’s open in Belgium?
    European Central Bank President welcomes the agreement reached in Brussels
    European Council: ‘We did it!’
    Coronavirus: Belgian deaths and hospitalisations begin to rise
    Belgium to feature in Beyoncé’s new visual album ‘Black is King’
    European Summit: Belgium welcomes agreement ‘in line with EU challenges’
    Weather Report: A sunny day off
    What does Belgium celebrate on its National Day?
    Government formation puzzle: Belgium’s two biggest parties agree to look for a compromise
    Global warming: polar bears could become extinct by 2100
    ‘Promising first results’ for Oxford coronavirus vaccine
    Cyprus more divided during the pandemic
    Russian parliament moves to legalise ban on same-sex marriages
    Aggression towards train conductors: nearly 900 incidents last year
    Belgian eventgoers asked to leave personal data for contact tracers
    Meet the Belgians paving the way for a cheese revolution
    Brussels Airport begins search for new baggage handler
    Weather report: sunny week ahead before a rainy weekend
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian DJ live streams set from roof of Brussels’ Royal Palace

    Tuesday, 21 July 2020
    Credit: Belgische Monarchie/Facebook screengrab

    Lost Frequencies, a Belgian DJ, live-streamed a set from the rooftop of the Royal Palace in Brussels to kick off the virtual tour of the building.

    Traditionally, the Royal Palace opens its doors to the public every year. This year, however, everything has to happen virtually because of the coronavirus measures

    On the evening before Belgium’s National Holiday, the virtual tour was launched with a live stream of a DJ set of Lost Frequencies, on the roof of the palace. The Royal Music Chapel of the Guides took part in the performance as well.

    The tour gives people the opportunity to visit the “emblematic halls” of the Palace in 360°, and can be taken all year round, in Dutch, French, German and English.

    Even though the virtual tour is highly recommended by Felix De Laet, the man behind Lost Frequencies, visiting in person is definitely worth it after the crisis, according to him.

    “It is really magical,” he told VRT. “All rooms with hidden elements to discover: from beautiful paintings to impressive chandeliers,” he added.

    In 2015, De Laet already worked together with the Royal Palace, when he performed during the award ceremony of the Belgodyssee competition for journalism students.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times