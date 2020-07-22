11 different wolves spotted in Flanders in last two years

The number of reports of dead animals, possibly linked to wolves, has also risen recently. Not long ago, an adult cow was bitten to death, and a total of 20 cases of damage have already been reported this year (from 1 January to 6 July),. solely in the provinces of Limburg, Antwerp and Flemish Brabant.
DNA results are known for 15 of these cases, showing that 8 were caused by a wolf, 5 by a dog and 2 died of natural causes.
For five of the most recent damage cases, DNA analysis is not complete yet, but based on findings on-site, four of them were likely caused by a wolf.
“We need to keep our finger on the pulse when it comes to wolf damage. It is therefore crucial to have a clear view of their number,” said Flemish liberal MP Steven Coenegrachts.