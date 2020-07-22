Keith Haring retrospective becomes Bozar’s most popular exhibition ever

The Keith Haring retrospective is the most visited exhibition ever at Bozar (Brussels’ Palace of Fine Arts), Bozar says on Wednesday.

Over 180,000 people have visited the exhibition since it opened on 6 December, Bozar announced.

“Back in the 1980s, Haring’s idealism in believing art should reach as many people as possible was an inspiration for his drawing and painting,” Bozar pointed out. “Today, his retrospective sets a new record.”

“Even in this time of corona when numbers had to be limited, the visitor figures were anything but disappointing,” according to Bozar. “Haring’s message to society of hope and solidarity also resounds now more than ever.”

The exhibition can still be followed digitally via the online platform, Bozar At Home.

Michaël Borremans (144,000 visitors) and Frida Kahlo (118,000 visitors) complete the list of Bozar’s top three most visited exhibitions of all time.

The Brussels Times