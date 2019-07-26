 
‘It’s disastrous’: heatwave empties Gentse Feesten
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 26 July, 2019
Latest News:
Over 250,000 counterfeit banknotes withdrawn from circulation...
Belgian heat wave: Union calls for adapted transport...
Stop criminalising solidarity with refugees and migrants, NGOs...
Father of missing Belgian backpacker Théo Hayez will...
‘It’s disastrous’: heatwave empties Gentse Feesten...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 26 July 2019
    Over 250,000 counterfeit banknotes withdrawn from circulation
    Belgian heat wave: Union calls for adapted transport plan
    Stop criminalising solidarity with refugees and migrants, NGOs urge
    Father of missing Belgian backpacker Théo Hayez will fly back to Australia
    ‘It’s disastrous’: heatwave empties Gentse Feesten
    Federal party leaders to hold talks at the weekend
    Hottest day of heatwave prompts over 500 fire brigade interventions in Brussels
    E19 completely closed in direction towards Breda following accident
    Belgian heatwave: Atomium closes down due to over 30°C internal temperature
    The European Commission relaxes farming regulations in response to the drought
    Belgium sees first death as a result of record heat wave
    Brussels parks will close at 14:00 on Friday due to storm warnings
    Weekend rail strike: 3 out of 5 trains will run as normal
    Introduction of single public transport ticket for Brussels delayed
    Procedure to withdraw recognition of Leuven Mosque begins
    Belgium in Brief: Delay your train, ‘ghost’ town and 40.7 degrees!
    First forced deportation from Charleroi airport
    Belgian heatwave: SNCB cannot rule out more incidents on Friday
    Belgian heatwave: Thalys train service disrupted until the weekend
    With thousands of e-scooters on the streets, Brussels tries to limit the chaos
    View more

    ‘It’s disastrous’: heatwave empties Gentse Feesten

    Friday, 26 July 2019
    A photo from a previous edition of the festival. Credit: Belga

    Organisers and stallkeepers at Ghent’s music and arts summer festival, Gentse Feesten, have expressed concern after a drop in attendance registered this week due to the record-beating temperatures in the country, with one calling the situation “disastrous.”

    Management at the festival has said that the drop in attendance could put this year’s edition of the festival under financial strain, as members of the public flee the scorching outdoors during the afternoon, according to HLN.

    “It’s just disastrous,” stallkeeper Xavier Cloet told the outlet. “We have already broken the world record for more staff than guests,” he added, referring to the around 30 attendants he had seen on Thursday afternoon, a day which saw the record for the hottest temperature recorded in Belgium fall.

    From Zuidpark to Veerleplein, the outlet said the city’s streets were as deserted as a ghost town, with a spectacle on Thursday gathering a mere ten spectators— a rare sight during Ghent’s renowned, multiple-day festival which has an average attendance of two million.

    Stallkeepers nevertheless hold on to the hope that, as the heatwave recedes, the weekend will see attendance levels go back to normal.

    “We assume the weekend will make everything right,” Cloet said, adding: “Fortunately the focus of our program is in the evening — the evening sales make up for a lot.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job