 
Artist pitches wanted for mosaic projects in Jette
Monday, 12 August, 2019
    Artists have been asked to submit ideas for the project. Credit: creative commons

    The commune of Jette has launched a call for pitches for ‘Jette mosaic’, a project which aims to enhance and refresh public space with mosaics in collaboration Art Mosaïco.

    Interested artists are invited to register and provide details of their ideas for creations to feature on paving stones, benches and more in the commune.

    Art Mosaïco will provide technical supervision during the creation of the works, advising the participants and providing the various materials and tools. The actual creation of the mosaics will take place in the Art Mosaïco workshop, reports BX1.

    The municipality may provide financial assistance, for a maximum amount of €1,000 per project. The total budget is limited, and only the first projects can be supported.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

