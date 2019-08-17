250th anniversary celebrations of Napoleon’s birth in Waterloo...

A special weekend is organized on 17-18 August to mark the 250th anniversary of Napoleon’s birth in Ajaccio on 15 August 1769.

Organized by the 1815 Memorial located at the foot of Butte du Lion in Waterloo, the event will focus on Napoleon’s youth, as well as on 18th century civil and military life, presented by an on-site bivouac.

Visitors will be welcomed by Napoleon himself — still a student at the Brienne military school. Once past the camp entrance “imperial customs”, the public can attend the presentation of regiments and armaments, combat workouts, equestrian events and educational workshops such as side-saddle riding.

There will be presentations of late 18th century fashion and traditional games such as croquet, blind man’s bluff or the game of grace. Workshops on making cartridges and gun and cannon firing are also proposed.

Twelve-euro “Camp” entrance tickets cover the events, as well as access to the Panorama and the Butte du Lion site.

A “Memorial Event” ticket is also available for the visit of the four main sites: the Memorial Museum, Butte du Lion, the Panorama and Hougoumont Farm.

The Brussels Times