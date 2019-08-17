 
250th anniversary celebrations of Napoleon’s birth in Waterloo
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 17 August, 2019
Latest News:
European football clubs unhappy with Champions League and...
N-VA demands apology after Pukkelpop organisers ban Flemish...
Active Belgian Facebook users in decline...
250th anniversary celebrations of Napoleon’s birth in Waterloo...
Eden Hazard picks up thigh injury...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 17 August 2019
    European football clubs unhappy with Champions League and UEFA cup structure
    N-VA demands apology after Pukkelpop organisers ban Flemish flag
    Active Belgian Facebook users in decline
    250th anniversary celebrations of Napoleon’s birth in Waterloo
    Eden Hazard picks up thigh injury
    Second British police officer contaminated with neurotoxic agent
    Anuna De Wever harassed and threatened to death at Pukkelpop
    Donald Trump reportedly wants to purchase Greenland
    Belgian ministers pay homage to women’s action to save lives in crises
    SNCB recruits over 1,000 new ticket inspectors
    Boom in the number of accidents linked to roadworks in Belgium
    Company bikes increasingly offered to Belgian employees
    July was the hottest month on record in the world
    Belgium in Brief: Two Belgian universities in world top 100, Belgian fugitive arrested and train service reduced
    Belgian businessman accused of double murder arrested in Brazil
    Two Belgian universities in world Top 100
    Man stabbed in Rochefort brawl dies
    Fugitive Belgian arms dealer arrested in Portugal
    Up to 30% of total food produced worldwide is lost or wasted
    Brussels Airport cargo handlers report financial losses
    View more

    250th anniversary celebrations of Napoleon’s birth in Waterloo

    Saturday, 17 August 2019
    Credit: Belga

    A special weekend is organized on 17-18 August to mark the 250th anniversary of Napoleon’s birth in Ajaccio on 15 August 1769.

    Organized by the 1815 Memorial located at the foot of Butte du Lion in Waterloo, the event will focus on Napoleon’s youth, as well as on 18th century civil and military life, presented by an on-site bivouac.

    Visitors will be welcomed by Napoleon himself — still a student at the Brienne military school. Once past the camp entrance “imperial customs”, the public can attend the presentation of regiments and armaments, combat workouts, equestrian events and educational workshops such as side-saddle riding.

    There will be presentations of late 18th century fashion and traditional games such as croquet, blind man’s bluff or the game of grace. Workshops on making cartridges and gun and cannon firing are also proposed.

    Twelve-euro “Camp” entrance tickets cover the events, as well as access to the Panorama and the Butte du Lion site.

    A “Memorial Event” ticket is also available for the visit of the four main sites: the Memorial Museum, Butte du Lion, the Panorama and Hougoumont Farm.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job