 
Music temple Ancienne Belgique to get a facelift
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 24 August, 2019
Latest News:
Music temple Ancienne Belgique to get a facelift...
School climate protests will return from 20 September...
The fires in the Amazon are an emergency...
Man who tried to sell a monkey online...
Community demands justice for minor killed by police...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 24 August 2019
    Music temple Ancienne Belgique to get a facelift
    School climate protests will return from 20 September
    The fires in the Amazon are an emergency that G7 needs to discuss – Angela Merkel
    Man who tried to sell a monkey online arrested in Jette
    Community demands justice for minor killed by police car
    Sales of e-scooters in Brussels are on the rise
    Heat and ozone warning phase launched in Belgium
    World Police and Fire Games: Brussels’ fire service staff proud of their 44 medals
    Volunteers bring sniffer dogs to Byron Bay as search for missing Belgian continues
    Brothel operating near Etterbeek police station dismantled, three arrested
    Poland: one of two trapped spelunkers found dead
    Paris attacks suspects’ provisional detention extended by Brussels council chamber
    Security guard: a misunderstood but appreciated job by Belgians
    Inquiry launched over homophobic incident ignored by police officers
    Belgium’s teen climate leader will file complaint over attack at music festival
    Thousands of Belgians could lose bank accounts under new US banking law
    Belgium in Brief: Best fries in Europe, Wallonia for sale and drinking on the street
    Banned from match, over a dozen Antwerp FC supporters arrested in the Netherlands
    Around 700 people attend drinks on rue de la Loi to denounce climate change
    E313 highway completely blocked after two traffic accidents
    View more

    Music temple Ancienne Belgique to get a facelift

    Saturday, 24 August 2019
    © Google Street View

    One of Belgium’s most distinguished music venues, the Ancienne Belgique (AB) is to receive a makeover, including a new roof terrace, management said.

    The Flemish government lists the AB among its prime arts venues, along with the Bruges Concertgebouw, the Antwerp Symphony Orchestra and deSingel, the Vooruit cultural centre in Ghent, Opera Ballet Vlaanderen, divided between Ghent and Antwerp and the Brussels-based orchestra Brussels Philharmonic and the associated Flemish Radio Choir.

    The venue is also revered among artists for its comparatively intimate size and the fervour of the fans it attracts. The restaurant reserved for visiting performers is renowned the world over, and no doubt plays a role in the decision to play there.

    The new works will be extensive, but will only affect the annexe on the Steenstraat side of the building (photo), and not the main concert hall itself. Into the building comes a new restaurant with equally new kitchen. AB Salon, a smaller, more intimate venue for smaller concerts, moves from its current place on the second floor to the first floor, closer to the other halls. Unused offices and a meeting room on the third and fourth floors will go, while a VIP space will be created.

    The idea is to make the building more open,” AB director Dirk De Clippeleir told Bruzz. “It needs to become a place where to can go at any time of day, just to eat or drink something, or for a small lecture or a film.”

    The most attractive new feature is bound to be the roof terrace – an idea lifted from the play-book of the nearby Beursschouwburg, another iconic Flemish cultural venue – which will, as the spirit of the times demands, also include a vegetable garden growing vegetables and herbs for use in the restaurant.

    An invitation has gone out to the design world to submit proposals with an emphasis on sustainability and accessibility, and De Clippeleir said he expected the works to begin next year, and take about a year to complete. During that time the venue will be open as usual, though some parts of the building will from time to time be inaccessible. The Flemish government has allocated a budget of 1.3 million euros for the work.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job