 
Brussels art galleries prepare to showcase their best works
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019
    Brussels art galleries prepare to showcase their best works

    Tuesday, 27 August 2019
    Brussels art galleries will showcase their best pieces from 5 to 8 September at the internationally renowned Brussels Galleries Weekend. Credit: Wikipedia

    Brussels art galleries will showcase their best pieces from 5 to 8 September at the internationally renowned Brussels Galleries Weekend.

    For 12 years now, the event, which attracted 10,000 visitors in 2018, has highlighted the diversity of the contemporary art scene in the Belgian capital.

    Some 40 galleries, mostly in the city centre, Sablon and Ixelles, will be participating this year with diverse collections.

    The public will be able to view the works of renowned international artists such as America’s Maya Hayuk and Keith Haring, or Spain’s Pablo Picasso.

    The Belgian art scene will also be well represented, with artists like Emmanuel Van Der Auwera, known for his videos and conceptual installations, which will be on show at the Harlan Levey Project as well as the Botanique. The Patinoire Royal, for its part, will feature the works of 35 local artists, while the Galerie de La Béraudière will present an exposition on Keith Haring and his Belgian entourage.

    Walking and cycling paths will be provided for the visitors, while there will be a free shuttle between the upper and lower sections of the city. Contemporary art lovers will also be able to consult itineraries for each neighbourhood, which can be downloaded from the event’s site.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

