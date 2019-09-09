Belgium in Brief: Terrorist attacks thwarted, fine particle impacts and shrimp croquettes

Belgium is running out of space for nuclear waste, British Airways cancels flights and the best croquette in Brussels has been announced.

Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

Four Kosovan Islamists were sentenced on Wednesday to prison for planning terrorist attacks against NATO soldiers and orthodox churches in Kosovo. Read more.

Fernand Obb Delicatessen has been given the award of best shrimp croquette in Brussels, as part of the second competition on the typical Belgian dish. Read more.

Rudo Meiland has Dutch nationality but was born in Surinam. Belgian courts sentenced him to 15 years in prison for international drug trafficking and being a member of a criminal organisation. Read more.

Short-term exposure to air pollution peaks can have a deadly outcome in the immediate or very short term, a new international study found. Read more.

A policeman is in a critical condition in Liège after he was shot by an unidentified man on Monday morning. Read more.

Belgium has no more room in its storage spaces for low-grade nuclear waste, according to the latest annual report from Belgoprocess, the government agency responsible. Read more.

British Airways has cancelled most of Monday and Tuesday’s 850 flights because of a pilot’s strike. Read more.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times