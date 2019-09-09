 
Belgium in Brief: Terrorist attacks thwarted, fine particle impacts and shrimp croquettes
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 09 September, 2019
Latest News:
First convict housing unit outside prison grounds opens...
Ecolo-Groen opposes CEO salary cap raise...
Belgium joins the fight against Amazon fires...
Brussels population growth caused by influx of EU...
Molenbeek mayor slams Uber’s ‘opportunistic’ withdrawal of Jump...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 09 September 2019
    First convict housing unit outside prison grounds opens in Belgium
    Ecolo-Groen opposes CEO salary cap raise
    Belgium joins the fight against Amazon fires
    Brussels population growth caused by influx of EU citizens, study shows
    Molenbeek mayor slams Uber’s ‘opportunistic’ withdrawal of Jump bikes
    Belgian Beer Weekend sees drop in attendance
    British Airways cancels almost 100% of flights in the UK
    Belgium in Brief: Terrorist attacks thwarted, fine particle impacts and shrimp croquettes
    Fine particle exposure can be deadly in the short term: study
    The Year of Silence: Belgium’s darkest moments during WWII
    Policeman shot in Liège, in critical condition
    One of Belgium’s most wanted criminals arrested in Surinam
    ‘Best shrimp croquette in Brussels’ can officially be found in Saint-Gilles
    Citizen-led migrant housing centre faces eviction in Brussels
    ‘Joker’ movie receives Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival
    Ten percent of Flemish parents still struggle with low literacy
    ‘Johnson must quit if he breaks the law’
    British Airways cancels hundreds of flights, including all Brussels ones
    Health workers’ protest set for 9 September
    De Lijn management and labour union closer to agreement
    View more

    Belgium in Brief: Terrorist attacks thwarted, fine particle impacts and shrimp croquettes

    Monday, 09 September 2019

    Belgium is running out of space for nuclear waste, British Airways cancels flights and the best croquette in Brussels has been announced.

    Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

    1. Four people in Kosovo convicted for planning terrorist attacks, including in Belgium

    Four Kosovan Islamists were sentenced on Wednesday to prison for planning terrorist attacks against NATO soldiers and orthodox churches in Kosovo. Read more. 

    2. ‘Best shrimp croquette in Brussels’ can officially be found in Saint-Gilles

    Fernand Obb Delicatessen has been given the award of best shrimp croquette in Brussels, as part of the second competition on the typical Belgian dish. Read more.

    3. One of Belgium’s most wanted criminals arrested in Surinam

    Rudo Meiland has Dutch nationality but was born in Surinam. Belgian courts sentenced him to 15 years in prison for international drug trafficking and being a member of a criminal organisation. Read more.

    4. Fine particle exposure can be deadly in the short term: study

    Short-term exposure to air pollution peaks can have a deadly outcome in the immediate or very short term, a new international study found. Read more.

    5. Policeman shot in Liège, in critical condition

    A policeman is in a critical condition in Liège after he was shot by an unidentified man on Monday morning. Read more.

    6. No more room for Belgium’s nuclear waste

    Belgium has no more room in its storage spaces for low-grade nuclear waste, according to the latest annual report from Belgoprocess, the government agency responsible. Read more.

    7. British Airways cancels hundreds of flights, including all Brussels ones

    British Airways has cancelled most of Monday and Tuesday’s 850 flights because of a pilot’s strike. Read more.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job