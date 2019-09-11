 
New ‘Ms. Monopoly’ game which sees women earn more than men coming to Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019
Latest News:
Belgian army seeks a crisis manager to keep...
Stricter rules see drop in violations of Brussels’...
New ‘Ms. Monopoly’ game which sees women earn...
Nearly 30% of Brits want Johnson to break...
Rogier and Botanique tunnels closed due to road...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 11 September 2019
    Belgian army seeks a crisis manager to keep it battle ready
    Stricter rules see drop in violations of Brussels’ polluting vehicle ban
    New ‘Ms. Monopoly’ game which sees women earn more than men coming to Belgium
    Nearly 30% of Brits want Johnson to break the break the law for Brexit
    Rogier and Botanique tunnels closed due to road accident
    Police advises against upcoming far-right march in Brussels
    Brussels pledges millions for additional cycle paths
    Avenue Charles Quint set to close for protests demanding improved air quality
    Incoming European Commission to be supported by eight vice presidents
    Belliard tunnel will close at 8:00 PM on Tuesday
    Despite the ban, people are still smoking in cafes in Wallonia
    Opinion poll challenges new Commission on EU´s foreign policy
    Two packages trigger security procedure at Brussels Airport
    Stopping plastic production by 2030 is ‘unrealistic’ says Belgian waste federation
    Two people arrested following a shooting in Rotterdam
    Car industry has larger carbon footprint than the entire EU, says Greenpeace
    Reynders’ new portfolio will also include Rule of Law and Consumer Protection
    UK will have to nominate a commissioner if Brexit doesn’t happen on 31 October
    Adapting to climate change brings ‘economic opportunities,’ says report
    Didier Reynders nominated for EC Justice portfolio
    View more

    New ‘Ms. Monopoly’ game which sees women earn more than men coming to Belgium

    Wednesday, 11 September 2019
    This version of the board game will be available in Belgium from mid-September. Credit: Youtube/Hasbro

    A new version of Monopoly, unveiled on Tuesday, aims to celebrate women by giving them more money than men and replacing the traditional mascot with his niece, an investor.

    Unlike her uncle, a top-hat wearing real estate tycoon eager for new properties, “Ms. Monopoly” aims to invest in women entrepreneurs and inventors: players will not buy houses or buildings but innovations created by women like WiFi or solar heating.

    The rules also provide that women receive a little more money at the beginning of the game and every time they pass the “go” square.  Female players start with 1,900 Monopoly dollars, and earn 240 for passing go. Male players get 1,500 to start and  200 when they pass go.

    It’s “a fun new take on the game that creates a world where women have an advantage often enjoyed by men,” the company said in a statement. “But don’t worry, if men play their cards right, they can make more money too.”

    This compensates for the real-life wage gap: in the United States, for example, women who work full-time earn on average only 81% of men’s wages, according to the US Department of Labor, Belga reports.

    “Ms. Monopoly was created to inspire everyone, young and old, by highlighting women who have challenged the status quo,” Hasbro said.

    This version of the classic board game will be available in Belgium from mid-September.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job