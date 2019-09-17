Ostend will also have a car free Sunday...

The city will be closed to cars until 6:00 PM. Credit: Flickr.

The coastal Flemish city of Ostend will be closed to cars on 22 September for the 4th edition of its “Oostendedag”. Cars will not be allowed in the city centre.

Marking the end of the tourist season, this festival is an opportunity for Ostend residents to reclaim their city. A market, a poetry festival, a soapbox race and a bouncy castle course will be on the menu.

“This is an opportunity to pamper the people of Ostend,” said the mayor of the seaside town Bart Tommelein (Open Vld).

As part of this car-free Sunday, residents will have the opportunity to have their bicycles marked or repaired.

Brussels will also be car-free on the same day. From 9:30 am till 7 pm, motorized vehicles (including LPG vehicles and electric vehicles with 2, 3 or 4 wheels) will not be allowed in the Brussels Region, including the City of Brussels.

A number of events will be held to mark the occasion.