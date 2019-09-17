 
Ostend will also have a car free Sunday
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 17 September, 2019
Latest News:
Aalst mayor to defend city carnival against UNESCO’s...
Police violence complaint lodged after incident in Ixelles...
Ostend will also have a car free Sunday...
‘UFO’ spotted above Ghent was exploding weather balloon...
Tax hike on residence permit applications for foreigners...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 17 September 2019
    Aalst mayor to defend city carnival against UNESCO’s anti-Semitism accusations
    Police violence complaint lodged after incident in Ixelles
    Ostend will also have a car free Sunday
    ‘UFO’ spotted above Ghent was exploding weather balloon
    Tax hike on residence permit applications for foreigners overturned
    Brexit: Belgian exports to the United Kingdom begin to fall
    Rail companies faced with heavy fines over deadly Buizingen train crash
    British Prime Minister pulls out of press conference in Luxembourg after being booed
    Excess profit rulings granted by Belgium subject to investigation by European Commission
    Turkish minister: EU and Turkey disagree on almost everything
    The Ocean Plastics Lab exhibition arrives in Brussels
    Raised in limbo: The unmoored lives of Belgium’s Islamic State children
    Flemish mayors chastise Juncker’s criticism of beach town hospitality
    First female CEO at Alken-Maes
    Busses in Bruges free on Monday due to ‘fare payment strike’
    ‘Coffee with a cop’ project launched by Brussels police
    The best sommelier in Belgium 2019-20 revealed
    Charleroi mayor will run for leadership of Francophone socialist party
    Belgium in Brief: Reynders corruption investigation, garbage grief and a Far-right march
    Anderlecht tops ranking of municipalities plagued by illegal garbage dumping
    View more

    Ostend will also have a car free Sunday

    Tuesday, 17 September 2019
    The city will be closed to cars until 6:00 PM. Credit: Flickr.

    The coastal Flemish city of Ostend will be closed to cars on 22 September for the 4th edition of its “Oostendedag”. Cars will not be allowed in the city centre.

    Marking the end of the tourist season, this festival is an opportunity for Ostend residents to reclaim their city. A market, a poetry festival, a soapbox race and a bouncy castle course will be on the menu.

    “This is an opportunity to pamper the people of Ostend,” said the mayor of the seaside town Bart Tommelein (Open Vld).

    As part of this car-free Sunday, residents will have the opportunity to have their bicycles marked or repaired.

    The city will be closed to cars until 6:00 PM.

    Brussels will also be car-free on the same day. From 9:30 am till 7 pm, motorized vehicles (including LPG vehicles and electric vehicles with 2, 3 or 4 wheels) will not be allowed in the Brussels Region, including the City of Brussels.

    A number of events will be held to mark the occasion.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job