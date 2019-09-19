STIB announces secret party in Brussels that you need its app to find

On the programme, entertainment, DJ sets, after-work aperitifs, artistic installations, flower market, ephemeral bars, pop-up stores and exclusive events will be on offer from 6:00 PM. Credit: © Belga

Brussels transport operator STIB/MIVB has announced that it is hosting a secret event in Brussels which attendees can only find by using its app.

In order to encourage travellers to update its mobile application, STIB invites them to search for a “lost street” where festive evening events will be organized from Thursday until car-free Sunday.

This secret location is only available via the mobile application, but it is located near the Université libre de Bruxelles.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times