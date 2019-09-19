 
STIB announces secret party in Brussels that you need its app to find
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 19 September, 2019
Latest News:
STIB announces secret party in Brussels that you...
‘Coffee with a cop’: Brussels police sit down...
Brexit: London rejects 30 September deadline for written...
Belgians call on politicians to show courage and...
Market vendors told to speak Dutch or potentially...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 19 September 2019
    STIB announces secret party in Brussels that you need its app to find
    ‘Coffee with a cop’: Brussels police sit down to talk with locals
    Brexit: London rejects 30 September deadline for written proposal
    Belgians call on politicians to show courage and long-term vision for climate
    Market vendors told to speak Dutch or potentially lose their license
    Driver in deadly Buizingen train crash no longer facing prison sentence
    Push the button: danger spots for soft mobility the target of new study
    Brexit: MEPs in favour of deadline extension under specific circumstances
    Belgian fighter jet crashes in France, one stuck on high-tension wire
    Brussels announces record expansion of Dutch-language education
    Belgium in Brief: Frog Sandwich, laughing gas and Belgium told to take back its waste
    Commission staff warned of expected disruptions by ‘Greenpeace Climate March’
    EU still waiting for UK proposals on Irish backstop
    Belgium insists on transparency around EU arms exports
    300 people evacuated in Antwerp port area due to fire
    Chinese online sales scheme dismantled by Belgian justice
    Indonesia to ship hazardous or improperly sorted waste back to Belgium, Europe
    Belgians increasingly supportive of teleworking lifestyle
    Two armed robberies hit Marolles neighbourhood of Brussels
    Femicide: 800 people gather to seek justice for woman (27) killed in front of her children
    View more

    STIB announces secret party in Brussels that you need its app to find

    Thursday, 19 September 2019
    On the programme, entertainment, DJ sets, after-work aperitifs, artistic installations, flower market, ephemeral bars, pop-up stores and exclusive events will be on offer from 6:00 PM. Credit: © Belga

    Brussels transport operator STIB/MIVB has announced that it is hosting a secret event in Brussels which attendees can only find by using its app.

    In order to encourage travellers to update its mobile application, STIB invites them to search for a “lost street” where festive evening events will be organized from Thursday until car-free Sunday.

    This secret location is only available via the mobile application, but it is located near the Université libre de Bruxelles.

    On the programme, entertainment, DJ sets, after-work aperitifs, artistic installations, flower market, ephemeral bars, pop-up stores and exclusive events will be on offer from 6:00 PM

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job