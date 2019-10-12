 
"Local initiatives festival" 13 October at Napoleon's HQ
Saturday, 12 October, 2019
    “Local initiatives festival” 13 October at Napoleon’s HQ

    Saturday, 12 October 2019

    Napoleon’s last headquarters, located at the Caillou Farm along the RN 5 in Vieux-Genappe, will host Sunday 13 October its first event “Between time – the festival of local initiatives”. This is an organization that replaces the Emperor’s Market, that favours among the finest of local ingredients, artisans who work with recycled materials, and local environmentally friendly initiatives. Even the promotion was done in this spirit: reusable jars announcing the event were distributed in public places. 

    The new name Emperor’s Market refers to the place’s history as being the last HQ of Napoleon at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815. Before being transformed into a museum and provincial property it was called the “Caillou Farm.”

    The “Between Time” festival will honour natural products, the homemade, local consumption and practices that avoid waste. An approach desired to be without guilt yet in keeping with the best of modernity, according to officials. 

    Twenty Walloon Brabant local producers and craftsmen creating from recycled materials clothing, accessories and jewellery will be present on 13 October from 10 am to 6 pm. Workshops will be open to the public to learn how to make their own cosmetics, revalorize used textiles or how to benefit from wild plants. Fun activities will also enable participants to bake their own bread on site or repair bicycles and small appliances. 

    More respectful eco-practices are now part of the new identity that the province of Walloon Brabant wants to give to Napoleon’s last HQ and its staff has had specific training. Other events following these eco-friendly principles will be organized locally in the future. 

    The local initiatives festival was not promoted by printed flyers or posters: the organizers chose to distribute on public places (railway stations, markets, etc.) reusable jars announcing the event, which can be filled on site with products sold on 13 October.

