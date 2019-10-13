 
Ancienne Belgique celebrates 40th anniversary with massive rooftop party
Sunday, 13 October, 2019
    Ancienne Belgique celebrates 40th anniversary with massive rooftop party

    Sunday, 13 October 2019

    The day before the opening of “The World of Bruegel in Black and White” the Royal Library of Belgium (KBR), unveils a mural by Belgian street artist ‘Phlegm’.

    On the occasion of the opening of the exhibition, Phlegm will make an artwork on the KBR building. In addition, KBR offers its rooftop terrace to the Ancienne Belgique (AB) for a concert in honour of its 40th anniversary.

    The concert takes place on the rooftop terrace of KBR, one of the most popular hotspots in the heart of Brussels. The organisers have announced that in the case of bad weather, the concert will be moved inside.

    The concert itself was inspired by Phlegm’s choice of music. He particularly likes to work in silence, but he also appreciates music from artists who play with the concept of silence.

    Book of Air VVOLK turned out to be the perfect choice. The band brings a series of bundled compositions exploring specific musical parameters closely related to sound, frequency and time.

    The Brussels Times

