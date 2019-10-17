Namur Festival showcases ‘the beauty of nature in its purest form’

The 25th Namur International Nature Festival will take place using the slogan “Nature is a show.”

The festival will last for 10 days. The organisers want to show the public how amazing nature really is, despite all the threats it is currently facing.

As in previous years, the festival will include professional and amateur film viewings, photo exhibitions and conferences. It will be held at the l’Acinapolis de Jambes and the Namur citadel and run until 20 October. There will also be four film and photo competitions and some outdoor activities. The idea behind the festival is to make the public aware of “the value and beauty of nature in its purest form.”

The 25th Nature Festival will focus on young people, to encourage them to show their support for the pro-climate movement. Organisers have selected a “young jury” of secondary school pupils. They will award the “environment prize” to the director of their choice during the professional film gala on the 19 October. Two photographers aged under 21 have been chosen to exhibit their work.

Created in 1995 by Philippe Taminiaux and Philippe Bierot, the Namur International Nature Festival attracts around 35,000 visitors every year. It is organised in conjunction with the Belgian Naturalist Circles. The festival has also partnered with the Gran Paradiso Film Festival in Italy this year.

Entrance to the “Nature Village” in the Acinapolis complex is free. Visitors can take in 10 photographic exhibitions and browse the stalls. King Philippe visited on Thursday, the day before the official opening. He participated in a round table on nature and how to protect it with a group of children.

The festival program can be found at www.festivalnaturenamur.be.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times