 
Namur Festival showcases ‘the beauty of nature in its purest form’
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 17 October, 2019
Latest News:
Serial paedophile Dutroux’s mental state assessed as part...
EU Summit: Brexit deal, budget and foreign policy...
EU and UK reach draft agreement on Brexit...
World solar car challenge: Belgians are champions, NL...
How the EU summit will disrupt Brussels traffic...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 17 October 2019
    Serial paedophile Dutroux’s mental state assessed as part of conditional release request
    EU Summit: Brexit deal, budget and foreign policy
    EU and UK reach draft agreement on Brexit deal
    World solar car challenge: Belgians are champions, NL vehicle destroyed
    How the EU summit will disrupt Brussels traffic on Thursday and Friday
    American travellers sees Eurostar record over 1 million summer passengers
    Belgian IS member back with terror group after prison break in Syria: reports
    Namur Festival showcases ‘the beauty of nature in its purest form’
    September’s rise in illegal entries into EU
    Anti-speeding operation sees 85% of drivers’ speed drop
    Brexit: DUP says it cannot support Johnson’s compromise
    Man (39) receives 12 year prison sentence for raping and abusing his girlfriend
    Manneken Pis celebrates 400th birthday with commemorative coin
    Brussels authorities look to limit laughing gas sales
    Farmers turn to video to encourage Walloons to eat local beef
    Air pollution blamed for some 400,000 premature deaths in Europe in 2016
    Albania and North Macedonia ready to start accession negotiations pending Council decision
    Two Belgian jihadists escape from Kurdish camp in north Syria
    Vehicle emissions measured in real time for the first time in Wallonia
    Many e-scooter accidents involve alcohol, study suggests
    View more

    Namur Festival showcases ‘the beauty of nature in its purest form’

    Thursday, 17 October 2019
    The Festival International Nature Namure takes place from 10 to 20 October. Credit: Festival International Nature Namur/Facebook.

    The 25th Namur International Nature Festival will take place using the slogan “Nature is a show.” 

    The festival will last for 10 days. The organisers want to show the public how amazing nature really is, despite all the threats it is currently facing. 

    As in previous years, the festival will include professional and amateur film viewings, photo exhibitions and conferences. It will be held at the l’Acinapolis de Jambes and the Namur citadel and run until 20 October. There will also be four film and photo competitions and some outdoor activities. The idea behind the festival is to make the public aware of “the value and beauty of nature in its purest form.” 

    The 25th Nature Festival will focus on young people, to encourage them to show their support for the pro-climate movement. Organisers have selected a “young jury” of secondary school pupils. They will award the “environment prize” to the director of their choice during the professional film gala on the 19 October. Two photographers aged under 21 have been chosen to exhibit their work.  

    Created in 1995 by Philippe Taminiaux and Philippe Bierot, the Namur International Nature Festival attracts around 35,000 visitors every year. It is organised in conjunction with the Belgian Naturalist Circles. The festival has also partnered with the Gran Paradiso Film Festival in Italy this year. 

    Entrance to the “Nature Village” in the Acinapolis complex is free. Visitors can take in 10 photographic exhibitions and browse the stalls. King Philippe visited on Thursday, the day before the official opening. He participated in a round table on nature and how to protect it with a group of children. 

    The festival program can be found at www.festivalnaturenamur.be. 

     Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job