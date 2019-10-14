Eddy Merckx hospitalised with head wound after cycling accident

A Belgian former professional road and track bicycle racer, Merckx is widely seen as the most successful rider in competitive cycling history.. Credit: wikipedia.

Belgian Cycling legend Eddy Merckx was rushed to hospital on Sunday after he was injured during a bike ride with friends.

Merckx, 74, received a serious head injury and was transported to Dendermonde hospital, reports Nieuwsblad. If further examinations do not reveal any complications, Merckx will be transferred to an ordinary room to recover on Monday, reports Belga.

A Belgian former professional road and track bicycle racer, Merckx is widely seen as the most successful rider in competitive cycling history. The ‘Sportsman of the 20th century’ was honoured this year for the fiftieth anniversary of his first Tour victory.

The duration time Merckx will spend in the hospital depends on the result of examinations.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times