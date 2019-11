Belgian singer Angèle, who is currently storming the charts with her new album Broi, was named Best Female French-language artist at the 21st NRJ Music Awards.

The award ceremony took place in Cannes on Saturday evening.

M.Pokora was named Best Male French-language artist, his 12th award. Big Flo and Oli won Best French-language duo.

Ed Sheeran was named Best International Male artist.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times