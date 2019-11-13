 
Belgian football clubs must follow anti-racism manual to fight fan harassment
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 13 November, 2019
Latest News:
Wallonia not ready to emulate the Hague and...
Rwandan ‘lord’ denies role in ‘incalculable’ number of...
Belgian football clubs must follow anti-racism manual to...
Nasa renames celestial body after Nazi controversy over...
Employment office launches training, manual against job discrimination...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 13 November 2019
    Wallonia not ready to emulate the Hague and slash speed limits
    Rwandan ‘lord’ denies role in ‘incalculable’ number of murders in Brussels genocide trial
    Belgian football clubs must follow anti-racism manual to fight fan harassment
    Nasa renames celestial body after Nazi controversy over previous name
    Employment office launches training, manual against job discrimination
    Belgians encouraged to consider their risk of developing type-2 diabetes
    ‘European way of life’ portfolio to undergo name change
    Fake taxi driver in ULB sexual assault case was a STIB employee
    Arson in housing centre for asylum seekers was ‘act of political terror,’ Flemish interior minister says
    ‘Nazi house’ owner taken to court but says he ‘is not doing anything wrong’
    Heineken will be the only beer for sale at the Euro 2020’s
    Over 70 people evacuated after car crash causes gas leak in Charleroi
    Brussels’ people feel unsafe due to lack of respect in traffic
    Belgium’s federal police ‘no longer has the means to do its job effectively’
    Tesla announces plans for European gigafactory in Germany
    Dutch police look for man with ‘Flemish accent’ after attack on 63-year-old conductor
    Abductor in Brussels filmed by security cameras
    Police search for exhibitionist in Flagey
    First snow to fall on Friday in Flanders
    Dunkin’ Donuts is coming to Belgium
    View more

    Belgian football clubs must follow anti-racism manual to fight fan harassment

    Wednesday, 13 November 2019
    Charleroi midfield player Ilaimaharitra left the field in tears after a racist incident. Credit: Belga

    The Belgian Pro League organisation has presented a manual for all its football clubs against racist and discriminatory chants in Brussels.

    The association of professional football clubs advised all clubs to act preventively, but also to act repressively. “We want to create awareness that discrimination has no place in our stadiums,” said Stijn Van Bever, the co-author and spokesperson, reports Bruzz.

    The Pro League has been working for a year and a half on the manual, that mainly focusses on prevention and punishments. The guidelines have to help football clubs to ban racism and discrimination from their football stadiums.

    Related News:

    Racist incidents related to Belgian football over the last weeks included monkey noises from fans whenever Romelu Lukaku got the ball during a game in Italy, and the Nazi salute a fan of KV Mechelen did to Charleroi player Marco Ilaimaharitra.

    The manual is 60 pages long and based on three main pillars: prevention, punishment, and courses, according to Van Bever. “It is up to the clubs to make it clear that discriminatory comments or chants do not have a place in or around the stadium, or more generally at the club,” he said, reports Le Soir.

    “If racist or discriminatory statements still occur, the fans must be identified and sanctioned. The punished fans must then follow classes before they are allowed back into the stadium,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job