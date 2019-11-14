 
Belgian beers take home seven gold medals at European Beer Star Awards
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 14 November, 2019
Latest News:
Notes with Nazi symbols left on cars in...
17 Belgian exchange students asked to return early...
In detail: how will Belgian bank fees change...
McDonald’s will remove all plastic straws from Belgian...
Flemish cultural sector demands answers on budgetary cuts...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 14 November 2019
    Notes with Nazi symbols left on cars in East Flanders province, investigation opened
    17 Belgian exchange students asked to return early from Hong Kong as unrest continues
    In detail: how will Belgian bank fees change from 2020?
    McDonald’s will remove all plastic straws from Belgian branches by end of 2019
    Flemish cultural sector demands answers on budgetary cuts
    Belgian beers take home seven gold medals at European Beer Star Awards
    Brexit: ‘the true end of the British Empire’
    Old Brussels metro cars put travellers in danger, but remain in use
    Uninformed travellers will be given access to new app on vaccinations, health risks and disease outbreaks
    Brussels schools are falling apart
    Belgian banker dead in tourist bus crash in Namibia
    680,000 Flemish people live in poverty, yet government scraps 2020 target goals
    Brexit: UK will not appoint EU Commissioner before December elections
    Brussels man jailed for human smuggling of Vietnamese nationals
    Suspect in ULB student sexual assault case to be held in custody for one month
    Every Belgian child who sends a letter to Saint Nicholas will receive a response this winter
    Brussels to hike fee on companies with excess parking lots
    Doctors suspect teen is first Belgian to die from e-cigarette use
    Belgian teen climate activists will ‘most likely’ miss the COP25 in Madrid
    Two Belgian media outlets discovered among hundreds fake news websites serving Indian interests
    View more

    Belgian beers take home seven gold medals at European Beer Star Awards

    Thursday, 14 November 2019
    This edition, a record of 2,483 beers from 47 countries took part. Credit: Wikipedia

    Belgian beers won 14 medals, of which seven were gold, on the European Beer Star Awards held in Nürnberg, Germany.

    The European Beer Star competition is organised every year since 2004 by Private Brauereien in Germany. This edition, a record of 2,483 beers from 47 countries took part. Prizes were awarded in 67 categories. The awards are given to the best beers in the world, brewed in the traditional European way.

    The Alken-Maes brewery from Mechelen and the Huyghe brewery from Melle both won two golds. Alken-Maes won best ‘Belgian-Style Blond Ale’ with its Affligem Blond, and ‘Belgian-Style Tripel’ with its Affligem Tripel.

    The Huyghe brewery won best ‘Belgian-Style Strong Blond Ale’ with its Averbode Abdijbier and ‘Belgian-Style Witbier’ with Blanche des Neiges.

    Brewery Atrium from the municipality of Marche-en-Famenne in the Luxembourg province won in the category of ‘Traditional Belgian-Stye Saison’ with its The One beer. Brewery Roman from Oudenaarde won best ‘New-Style Saison’ with a beer named Rebelse Strop, and the Palm brewery won best ‘Traditional Style Pale Ale’ with its Palm beer.

    Alken-Maes took home a silver medal with the Hapkin beer in the ‘Belgian-Style Strong Blond Ale’ category. Huyghe received a silver medal for its Delirium Nocturnum in the ‘Belgian-Style Dubbel’ category.

    Brewery Kompel fro Maasmechelen won two silver medal, one for the Kompel Bovengronds beer in the ‘Belgian-Style Blond Ale’ and one for Kompel Prion des Fleurs in the ‘Specialty Honey Beer’ category. Another silver medal went to Timmermans Guinness Lambic & Stout from the John Martin brewery in the ‘Wood and Barrel-Aged Sour Beer’.

    Brewery Malheur and brewery De Halve Maan both received a bronze medal for Malheur 10 in the ‘Belgian-Style Strong Blond Ale’ category and the Straffe Hendrik Quadrupel in the ‘Belgian-Style Strong Dark Ale’ category, respectively.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job