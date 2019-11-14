Belgian beers take home seven gold medals at European Beer Star Awards

Belgian beers won 14 medals, of which seven were gold, on the European Beer Star Awards held in Nürnberg, Germany.

The European Beer Star competition is organised every year since 2004 by Private Brauereien in Germany. This edition, a record of 2,483 beers from 47 countries took part. Prizes were awarded in 67 categories. The awards are given to the best beers in the world, brewed in the traditional European way.

The Alken-Maes brewery from Mechelen and the Huyghe brewery from Melle both won two golds. Alken-Maes won best ‘Belgian-Style Blond Ale’ with its Affligem Blond, and ‘Belgian-Style Tripel’ with its Affligem Tripel.

The Huyghe brewery won best ‘Belgian-Style Strong Blond Ale’ with its Averbode Abdijbier and ‘Belgian-Style Witbier’ with Blanche des Neiges.

Brewery Atrium from the municipality of Marche-en-Famenne in the Luxembourg province won in the category of ‘Traditional Belgian-Stye Saison’ with its The One beer. Brewery Roman from Oudenaarde won best ‘New-Style Saison’ with a beer named Rebelse Strop, and the Palm brewery won best ‘Traditional Style Pale Ale’ with its Palm beer.

Alken-Maes took home a silver medal with the Hapkin beer in the ‘Belgian-Style Strong Blond Ale’ category. Huyghe received a silver medal for its Delirium Nocturnum in the ‘Belgian-Style Dubbel’ category.

Brewery Kompel fro Maasmechelen won two silver medal, one for the Kompel Bovengronds beer in the ‘Belgian-Style Blond Ale’ and one for Kompel Prion des Fleurs in the ‘Specialty Honey Beer’ category. Another silver medal went to Timmermans Guinness Lambic & Stout from the John Martin brewery in the ‘Wood and Barrel-Aged Sour Beer’.

Brewery Malheur and brewery De Halve Maan both received a bronze medal for Malheur 10 in the ‘Belgian-Style Strong Blond Ale’ category and the Straffe Hendrik Quadrupel in the ‘Belgian-Style Strong Dark Ale’ category, respectively.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times