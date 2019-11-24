 
Swiss entrepreneur wants to give Hitler’s belongings to a museum
Sunday, 24 November, 2019
    Sunday, 24 November 2019
    Swiss entrepreneur wants to give Hitler’s belongings to a museum

    Sunday, 24 November 2019
    Credit: Belga

    An entrepreneur from Geneva (south-west Switzerland) has purchased a top-hat worn by Hitler, along with his cigar box, typewriter and a luxury edition of “Mein Kampf.” 

    A lot of Nazi memorabilia went up for auction in Munich on Wednesday. 

    “I wanted to buy them to stop them from being used for neo-Nazi propaganda. It’s all totally apolitical and neutral,” said Abdallah Chatila during an interview with Matin Dimanche. “The populism of the extreme-right and anti-Semitism is growing all over Europe and the world. I didn’t want these objects to fall into the wrong hands and be used by people with bad intentions,” he added. 

    Chatila paid €550,000 for the most symbolic ten of the 800 lots on offer. He thinks the objects “should really be burned” but to preserve the history he decided to give them to the Keren Hajessod association that will display them in a museum, most likely in Israel.  

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times

