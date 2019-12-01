 
Christmas market officially opens, "Namur en fête" can now start
Sunday, 01 December, 2019
    Christmas market officially opens, “Namur en fête” can now start

    Sunday, 01 December 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Namur Christmas market officially opened to the public at 2pm on Friday. 

    The opening of the market officially launched “Namur en fête,” which will include numerous events. It will run until the 5th January. 

    The absence of the big wheel will not stop Namur celebrating the end of the year period in style. The Christmas market will be made up of a hundred chalets, located on the Place d’Armes and Place de l’Ange. Concerts, choirs, folk groups and brass bands will animate the city centre. Father Christmas himself will be there in person on the 14th, 21st and 25th of December. 

    As usual, there will be a skating rink on the Place de l’Ange until the 5th of January. Rides, roundabouts and other fairground stalls will also be located on the Rue de Fer from the 6th of December until the 5th of January.  

    The “Christmas clock,” a show put on by the Nocturnales, will take place in Saint-Aubain cathedral from the 21st to the 23rd of December. The traditional firework display will take place at midnight on the 31st of January, over the Sambre and Meuse. 

    Shops will be decorated and will exceptionally open on Sundays the 15th of December, the 22nd of December and the 5th of January (from 1pm to 6pm) and remain open until 8pm Friday the 20th of December. 

     Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

