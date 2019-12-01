The Namur Christmas market is officially open; ice skating, fireworks, music and more

Namur Christmas market officially opened to the public at 2 PM on Friday.

The opening of the market officially launched “Namur en fête,” which will include numerous events. It will run until 5 January.

The absence of the big wheel will not stop Namur celebrating the end of the year period in style. The Christmas market will be made up of a hundred chalets, located on the Place d’Armes and Place de l’Ange. Concerts, choirs, folk groups and brass bands will animate the city centre. Father Christmas himself will be there in person on the 14, 2 and 25 December.

As usual, there will be a skating rink on the Place de l’Ange until the 5 January. Rides, roundabouts and other fairground stalls will also be located on the Rue de Fer from the 6 December until the 5 January.

The “Christmas clock,” a show put on by the Nocturnales, will take place in St. Aubin’s Cathedral from the 21 to the 23 December. The traditional firework display will take place at midnight on the 31 January, over the Sambre and Meuse.

Shops will be decorated and will exceptionally open on Sundays the 15 December, the 22 December and the 5 January (from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM) and remain open until 8 PM Friday the 20 December.

