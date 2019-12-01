 
The Namur Christmas market is officially open; ice skating, fireworks, music and more
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 01 December, 2019
Latest News:
The Namur Christmas market is officially open; ice...
Number of human trafficking cases dramatically increase in...
151 Belgian IS fighters died in Syria, security...
EU mobilises emergency support to Albania after deadly...
Mont Blanc avalanche leaves two skiers dead...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 01 December 2019
    The Namur Christmas market is officially open; ice skating, fireworks, music and more
    Number of human trafficking cases dramatically increase in Belgium
    151 Belgian IS fighters died in Syria, security services estimate
    EU mobilises emergency support to Albania after deadly earthquake
    Mont Blanc avalanche leaves two skiers dead
    Doctor admits to euthanising a dementia patient four years ago
    Dutch police search for culprit of stabbing attack in The Hague
    SNCB could bring hydrogen trains to Belgium
    Garbage collection in Brussels continues to be disrupted this weekend
    Two Belgian IS women detained in Antwerp and Bruges
    We’ll Miss you, Jean-Claude
    Brussels school will start scanning pupils when they enter and exit the building
    Villo! deploys 1,800 electric sharing bicycles in Brussels Region
    Sexual abuse of minors: Parliament rectifies ‘oversight’ reducing statute of limitations
    First batch of Thomas Cook travellers reimbursed by Travel Guarantee Fund
    Brussels to make Rue Sainte-Catherine a car-free zone
    Angela Merkel to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps for the first time
    Hundreds of Flemish demonstrators call for a more ambitious climate policy in 4th Global Climate Strike
    First two Belgian IS women will arrive in Belgium on Friday evening
    Brussels to limit the sale of bottled water in public establishments
    View more

    The Namur Christmas market is officially open; ice skating, fireworks, music and more

    Sunday, 01 December 2019
    The market will run until 5 January. Credit: Belga

    Namur Christmas market officially opened to the public at 2 PM on Friday. 

    The opening of the market officially launched “Namur en fête,” which will include numerous events. It will run until 5 January. 

    The absence of the big wheel will not stop Namur celebrating the end of the year period in style. The Christmas market will be made up of a hundred chalets, located on the Place d’Armes and Place de l’Ange. Concerts, choirs, folk groups and brass bands will animate the city centre. Father Christmas himself will be there in person on the 14, 2 and 25 December. 

    As usual, there will be a skating rink on the Place de l’Ange until the 5 January. Rides, roundabouts and other fairground stalls will also be located on the Rue de Fer from the 6 December until the 5 January.  

    The “Christmas clock,” a show put on by the Nocturnales, will take place in St. Aubin’s Cathedral from the 21 to the 23 December. The traditional firework display will take place at midnight on the 31 January, over the Sambre and Meuse. 

    Shops will be decorated and will exceptionally open on Sundays the 15 December, the 22 December and the 5 January (from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM) and remain open until 8 PM Friday the 20 December. 

     Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job