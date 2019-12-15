 
Israel welcomes Aalst carnival removal from UNESCO list
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 15 December, 2019
Latest News:
Israel welcomes Aalst carnival removal from UNESCO list...
After Johnsons victory, post-Brexit citizens’ rights at stake...
Antwerp drugs criminal stages his own death to...
PTB minimum pension proposal gets 100K signatures...
UN declares 20 July ‘World Chess Day’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 15 December 2019
    Israel welcomes Aalst carnival removal from UNESCO list
    After Johnsons victory, post-Brexit citizens’ rights at stake
    Antwerp drugs criminal stages his own death to escape gangland revenge
    PTB minimum pension proposal gets 100K signatures
    UN declares 20 July ‘World Chess Day’
    US House Speaker Pelosi pays tribute at Bastogne
    King Albert II paternity case: Lawyer downplays latest court ruling
    EU main donor of humanitarian aid to displaced persons
    Belgian start-up invents device to diagnose sleep disorders
    Nine-year-old Belgian genius quits university
    Hate preacher banned from Molenbeek for a month
    Belgium’s socialist trade union fights for €14 minimum wage
    Vlaams Belang now most popular party in Flanders – latest poll
    Justice warns of robberies by fake postmen
    King Albert ruling was monumental, but not the end of the story
    New homes too well insulated to make phone calls?
    Belgium responds to Johnson’s Brexit win
    Young activists hailed for pushing climate to the top of global agenda
    The UK’s Quivering Hands
    Putin wants ‘constructive dialogue’ with Boris Johnson
    View more

    Israel welcomes Aalst carnival removal from UNESCO list

    Sunday, 15 December 2019
    © Belga

    Israel’s Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, praised UNESCO’s decision to remove the carnival of Aalst, from its list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

    He called on the Belgian government to raise its voice against the carnival, after the presence of a cart caricaturing orthodox Jews with hooked noses, standing on bags of gold, in the recent edition in March.

    “I welcome the moral and principled decision to remove the Aalst carnival from UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity,” said Katz in a statement.

    “In the 21st century, as anti-Semitism shows its ugly face again, there can be no tolerance for this hideous phenomenon,” he added.

    “We expect the Belgian government to speak out clearly (…) against the inclusion of anti-Semitic support during the carnival.”

    Aalst carnival takes place in Flanders. In 2010, UNESCO included it in its list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

    The decision to remove it was taken on Friday during a meeting of the organization in Bogota, Colombia.

    “Unesco is faithful to its founding principles of dignity, equality and mutual respect between peoples and condemns all forms of racism, anti-Semitism and xenophobia,” said the organization, announcing its decision.

    It is the first time that Unesco has removed the list of intangible cultural heritage.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job